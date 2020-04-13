Wisconsin Legislature releases coronavirus response bill

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature on Monday released its coronavirus response bill, a proposal lawmakers plan to vote on starting Tuesday in first-of-its-kind virtual sessions that they will attend remotely.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who had objected to an earlier version, had no immediate comment on the latest 87-page proposal. Evers said on Friday that he was hopeful a bipartisan deal could be reached. Leaders of minority Democrats in the Legislature also did not immediately return messages Monday.

The key provision that Evers objected to in the earlier version would have given the Legislature's GOP-controlled budget committee the power to make any cuts in spending it wanted. That provision was removed from the latest plan.

The budget committee would be allowed to allocate up to $75 million in emergency funding during the public health emergency and up to 90 days after it's over.

The Assembly was expected to vote on the bill Tuesday, followed by the Senate on Wednesday. Some lawmakers will be physically present in Madison, while the others will attend via video- and teleconference for the first time in the Wisconsin Legislature's 172-year history.