Wisconsin Legislature poised to take first votes on Evers' $91 billion budget Thursday

The motion also trashes one plan to establish a state-based exchange on the Affordable Care Act, another that would make changes to law enforcement agencies' use-of-force policies and a number of provisions related to the University of Wisconsin System, such as expanding "Bucky's Tuition Promise," under which in-state students who meet a certain income threshold are able to receive free tuition, and offering resident tuition rates to certain undocumented students.

And it targets measures related to contamination from PFAS, or so-called "forever chemicals" that have been detected in surface and groundwater around Wisconsin. Specifically, the motion would nix funding for PFAS testing labs and hazardous substance discharge investigations, as well as eliminate standards for the substances.

After approving the motion, lawmakers on the Republican-led panel will sign off on more than a dozen small sections of the budget, including the governor's, state treasurer's and secretary of state's offices, the Court of Appeals, State Fair Park and more.