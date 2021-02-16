Wisconsin Legislature OKs half-billion dollar tax cut

The Wisconsin Legislature overwhelmingly approved a half-billion dollar tax cut Tuesday for businesses that received federal pandemic relief loans to keep employees on the payroll, a move that stands to benefit at least a handful of legislators whose businesses accepted the money.
The bill now goes to Gov. Tony Evers, who could sign it into law or veto it. The governor was noncommittal when asked last week if he supported it. Asked about his position Tuesday evening, Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback referred a reporter to his previous remarks.
The legislation makes loans administered through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program tax deductible under Wisconsin’s tax code. The loans are already tax deductible under federal law but not under the state code. Legislative fiscal analysts estimate the deductions will result in the loss of $540 million in state revenue by the middle of 2023.
The bill would benefit nearly a dozen lawmakers whose businesses accepted PPP loans, according to data from the U.S. Office of Personnel compiled by federalpay.org, a website built by federal employees. The Republican recipients include Assembly Speaker Robin Vos; Reps. Rob Brooks, Cindi Duchow, Cody Horlacher and Gary Tauchen; and Sen. Joan Ballweg. Democrats include Sen. Kelda Roys and Reps. Gary Hebl and Francesca Hong.
Assembly Democrats spent nearly three hours complaining about the bill, arguing it was rushed, the tax cuts will translate to lost state revenue and large-scale businesses that got bigger loans will reap more benefits than local small businesses. Republicans countered that lawmakers should help businesses any way they can as the pandemic drags on.
“These businesses hung on,” said Rep. John Jagler, R-Watertown. “They should not be punished for it. Let’s make them winners today and move on with it.”
The Assembly ultimately approved the bill 87-3 and sent it on to the Senate.
Hong abstained from voting. Hebl didn’t attend the floor session. He said in a telephone interview that he is quarantining ahead of hip surgery but would have voted for the bill had he been there. He said his businesses needed the loans as much as anyone.
The five Republican representatives voted for the measure. Vos spokesperson Kit Beyer said the state Ethics Commission provided Vos with a memo Monday that concluded voting on the bill doesn’t create a conflict of interest.
Sen. Tim Carpenter, a Milwaukee Democrat, began debate on the bill in that chamber by asserting the votes didn’t pass the “smell test.”
“I would never do this,” Carpenter said. “In a depressed economy ... this does not look good. I’m embarrassed for the people in this institution whose names are on here and got special treatment because they’re in the Legislature.”
Republican Sen. Roger Roth, of Appleton, said the pandemic has wreaked “havoc” on Republican and Democratic businesses alike and the bill is designed to help businesses across the state.
The Senate ended up passing the bill 20-5. Roys and Ballweg both voted for the measure.
The Senate also passed a set of Republican virus-related bills, including measures that would prohibit health officials from mandating vaccinations, closing churches and prioritizing prisoners for vaccinations, as well as force Evers to develop a plan for state workers to return to in-person work.
Democrats railed against the prohibition on prioritizing prisoners, arguing the ban would amount to cruel and unusual punishment. The bill’s author, Racine Sen. Van Wanggaard, a former police officer, countered that the bill treats prisoners exactly as they’d be treated on the outside and many have already been infected anyway.
Democrats also attacked the return-to-work plan requirement. They said working from home may be saving the state money. Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, argued that the plan is a first step toward determining how the state will function post-pandemic.
All the bills passed on voice votes except the return-to-work measure. That passed on a 20-12 party-line vote. All the virus measures now go to the Assembly. They appear doomed, however; if the proposals clear that chamber, Evers will almost certainly veto them.
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
