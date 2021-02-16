Wisconsin Legislature OKs half-billion dollar tax cut

The Wisconsin Legislature overwhelmingly approved a half-billion dollar tax cut Tuesday for businesses that received federal pandemic relief loans to keep employees on the payroll, a move that stands to benefit at least a handful of legislators whose businesses accepted the money.

The bill now goes to Gov. Tony Evers, who could sign it into law or veto it. The governor was noncommittal when asked last week if he supported it. Asked about his position Tuesday evening, Evers spokesperson Britt Cudaback referred a reporter to his previous remarks.

The legislation makes loans administered through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program tax deductible under Wisconsin’s tax code. The loans are already tax deductible under federal law but not under the state code. Legislative fiscal analysts estimate the deductions will result in the loss of $540 million in state revenue by the middle of 2023.

The bill would benefit nearly a dozen lawmakers whose businesses accepted PPP loans, according to data from the U.S. Office of Personnel compiled by federalpay.org, a website built by federal employees. The Republican recipients include Assembly Speaker Robin Vos; Reps. Rob Brooks, Cindi Duchow, Cody Horlacher and Gary Tauchen; and Sen. Joan Ballweg. Democrats include Sen. Kelda Roys and Reps. Gary Hebl and Francesca Hong.