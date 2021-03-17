Wisconsin Legislature blocks limits on PFAS firefighting foam it paved way for last session

But environmental advocates, including Clean Wisconsin's Carly Michiels, said removing those measures and taking steps this week to sustain those removals through the rest of the two-year session "essentially gutted" the language.

"When you take out some of the most important parts of the rule, which is the treatment and testing, making sure that PFAS aren't getting into the environment at high enough levels to harm public health, I don't really know how the rule is effective and gets at the core of what it's supposed to do, which is ban PFAS in firefighting foam and ban those substances from getting into the environment," she said.

She also questioned the ability of the Legislature to take additional action to curb PFAS this session based on the votes, saying: "If we can't get this tiny protection passed and put in place on one very-small-in-scope part of this entire contamination issue, I don't know how we're going to actually get people the help that they need that are suffering from PFAS in their water."

But Manley said as long as DNR adheres to state law, "I don't think there's going to be a problem."