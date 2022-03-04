 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin Legislature says it will appeal redistricting decision to U.S. Supreme Court

Wisconsin Supreme Court entrance in Capitol Building, State Journal generic file photo

The entrance to the Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers in the state Capitol. 

Following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to adopt Gov. Tony Evers' "least change" proposal for the state's 10-year legislative and congressional district maps, the Wisconsin Legislature filed a motion with the court for a stay on the ruling pending appeal to the United States Supreme Court.

The motion states the Legislature will request an appeal with the federal Supreme Court on Monday.

The Republican Legislature filed the motion one day after the court issued a split decision adopting Evers' boundaries that would maintain Republican majorities in the Legislature but likely prevent them from claiming a veto-proof supermajority.

The Legislature called for the stay arguing that its appeal, built upon the allegation that Evers' districts "cannot be justified by any reasonable interpretation of the Voting Rights Act," will likely be held up by the United States Supreme Court.

The Legislature in its motion focuses on Evers' decision to include seven majority-Black districts in Milwaukee, all of which include about 50% populations.

"There can be no 'good reasons' for maximizing the number of majority-minority districts by dialing down the existing Black population in the existing majority-Black districts to a 50-percent, as the ordered plans indisputably do," the 18-page motion states.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

