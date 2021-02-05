Wisconsin Legislature approves first COVID bill since April; Tony Evers vetoes it

"This is a true consensus bill and we expect a quick signature to preserve the enhanced federal UI benefits which will expire Sunday without this law change," said LeMahieu earlier this week. He had previously warned that Evers may veto the bill after the compromise version was amended by the Senate.

Ahead of the floor session Friday, Wisconsin Democrats introduced new legislation that would instate a statewide mask mandate. The measure would be in effect until the end of the national emergency declaration tied to COVID-19.