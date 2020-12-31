Wisconsin legislator's daughter faces drug charges

MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin lawmaker's daughter is in serious trouble with the law after she allegedly pointed a gun at two people in an SUV.

Online court records show 18-year-old Sophie Dittrich, daughter of Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, was charged Tuesday with multiple counts, including disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of mushrooms and marijuana with intent to deliver; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She could face more than 14 years in prison if convicted.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the criminal complaint against Dittrich states that two people in an SUV flagged down police in an Oconomowoc parking lot on Dec. 27. They reported that a woman in another vehicle had pointed a pistol at them.

Police found that vehicle and smelled marijuana inside, according to the complaint. Dittrich and two others were in the vehicle. One of them, 18-year-old Jordan Nowak, was cited for 5 grams of marijuana in her wallet. The third person, a 17-year-old, was cited for obstruction, according to the complaint.