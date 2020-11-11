Wisconsin legislative Republicans, Democrats elect leaders

As election season winds down and attention turns to governing, Republicans and Democrats in the Assembly and Senate have elected new leadership for the coming term.
Republicans who have held onto the majority in the Assembly have again elected Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, as Assembly speaker.
For Vos, who in January became Wisconsin’s longest-serving Assembly speaker, it will be his fifth term serving in the role.
Most other major leadership positions in the Assembly remain unchanged. Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, will stay on as majority leader and Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, will continue to serve as speaker pro tempore.
Rep. Kevin Petersen, R-Waupaca, will replace outgoing Rep. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, as assistant majority leader. Felzkowski last week was elected to the state Senate.
Rep. Tyler Vorpagel, R-Plymouth, will replace Rep. Daniel Knodl, R-Germantown, as majority caucus chairperson; Rep. Cindi Duchow will replace outgoing Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Barron, as majority caucus vice chairperson; Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, will continue in her role as majority caucus secretary; and Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem, will continue on as majority caucus sergeant-at-arms.
Assembly Democrats, who added two seats in the Milwaukee suburbs in last week’s election, again elected Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, to lead their caucus in the next term. Hintz was first elected as minority leader in 2017 to succeed Peter Barca, who is now Gov. Tony Evers’ revenue secretary.
Barca stepped down after many of his members tried to remove him as minority leader at a time when Democratic representation in the Assembly reached its lowest level in 60 years.
During remarks on Tuesday, Hintz pointed to Democrats flipping Republican suburban seats as encouraging for his party. He said Democrats now need to gear up for the fight over Wisconsin’s legislative district maps that could potentially put Democrats in a better position to govern in coming years.
Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, will again serve as assistant minority leader. Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, was re-elected as Democratic caucus chairperson, and Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, was elected Democratic caucus vice chairperson to succeed Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska. Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, was re-elected as minority caucus secretary.
Rep. Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, one of the youngest people ever to serve in the Legislature, was selected as minority sergeant-at-arms.
Meanwhile, Democrats in the Senate, who lost two seats in last week’s elections and will come into the next session controlling just 12 of 33 seats, re-elected Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason, as minority leader. In a statement, Bewley said the road ahead will be challenging and pointed to a need for lawmakers to do more to address COVID-19, environmental threats, systemic racism and economic uncertainty.
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, will serve as assistant Democratic leader; Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, will serve as Democratic caucus chairperson; and Sen.-elect Melissa Sargent, D-Madison, will serve as assistant Democratic caucus chairperson.
Last week, Senate Republicans, who will again control the chamber, elected Sen. Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, to replace Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, as majority leader. Fitzgerald was elected to serve in Congress representing Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District.
