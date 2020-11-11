Wisconsin legislative Republicans, Democrats elect leaders

Barca stepped down after many of his members tried to remove him as minority leader at a time when Democratic representation in the Assembly reached its lowest level in 60 years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During remarks on Tuesday, Hintz pointed to Democrats flipping Republican suburban seats as encouraging for his party. He said Democrats now need to gear up for the fight over Wisconsin’s legislative district maps that could potentially put Democrats in a better position to govern in coming years.

Rep. Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, will again serve as assistant minority leader. Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, was re-elected as Democratic caucus chairperson, and Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, was elected Democratic caucus vice chairperson to succeed Rep. Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska. Rep. Beth Meyers, D-Bayfield, was re-elected as minority caucus secretary.

Rep. Kalan Haywood, D-Milwaukee, one of the youngest people ever to serve in the Legislature, was selected as minority sergeant-at-arms.