Wisconsin lawmakers work to revive bills left for dead during last legislative session

Coming off of a legislative session that left more than 100 bills dead as they awaited floor action that would never arrive, Wisconsin lobbyists and lawmakers are already working to give their priorities a second chance at passage.

Over the opening weeks of the new session, some of the 120 bills that cleared the Assembly in the 2019-20 Legislature, but were never taken up by the Senate, have already been re-drafted, re-introduced and slated for public hearings, as the Capitol gears up for its next budget cycle.

"The pandemic halted progress on a lot of the proposals that we saw last year. So we’re glad to see some of these bills come back around and we’re happy to see some of these things reintroduced," Wisconsin Farmers Union policy and special projects coordinator Bobbi Wilson said. "It is important to make up for lost time."