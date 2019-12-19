Wisconsin lawmakers sign off on 2% pay increases for state workers, reject $15 minimum wage

While Democrats urged action on the agreement, Vos urged the Evers administration to take the document back and "look at something that would be more reasonable" for the more than 350 state troopers.

"From my perspective, I would be open to giving raises that are significantly higher than the rate of inflation but not 20 plus percent," the Rochester Republican said.

A "high single-digit number" as a raise, he said, would be a good target and he added: "I bet we could get that done."

An Evers spokeswoman didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Any finalized contract approved by the committee would also need to pass through both chambers of the Legislature and get Evers' signature before going into effect.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.