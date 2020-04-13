Wisconsin lawmakers release COVID-19 response bill; Legislature poised to act this week

But the 87-page bill draft would do a number of other things as well, including bar certain insurers from prohibiting coverage based on a COVID-19 diagnosis, require health insurance policies to cover COVID-19 testing without charging a co-pay until after March 13, 2021 and mandate that vaccinations be covered under Wisconsin’s SeniorCare program.

The bill aims to ease licensing by allowing former health care providers to get temporary credentials; waive fees for physicians, nurses, dentists, psychologists and others for initial or renewed credentials; and allow health care providers licensed in another state to get a temporary credential in Wisconsin and practice here.

Further under the legislation, health care providers would be immune from civil liability tied to death, injury or damages stemming from services provided to address the pandemic; and align Wisconsin’s nurse aide required training hours with the federal government, cutting it from 120 hours to 75.

Households would also be able to apply for heating assistance through the Department of Administration’s low-income home energy assistance program anytime during 2020, rather than before May 16. An analysis from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said the federal stimulus package gave Wisconsin an estimated $8 million for the program.