Wisconsin lawmakers OK bills on Holocaust education, sex assault kits, vaccine administration

The Assembly is scheduled to meet again Wednesday to vote on a plan to legalize takeout cocktails. Specifically, the framework would allow bars and restaurants with a Class B license to sell wine and spirits on premise, enabling them to sell mixed drinks and glasses of wine in to-go containers. The change would be a boost for restaurants, where profit margins are higher on alcohol than food.

Rush Limbaugh resolution

Senate Republicans passed a resolution along party lines honoring conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, a recipient of the presidential medal of freedom who died at the age of 70 last month.