Wisconsin lawmakers introduce sweeping PFAS pollution bill

The chemicals have drawn more scrutiny in recent years as potentially toxic contaminants in ground and surface water.

The new bill would allocate $7.7 million over the biennium toward efforts to slow contamination and clean up polluted areas.

The legislation would provide $5 million to create new grants for municipalities to address PFAS contamination when the polluting party is unknown, can't be found or can't pay for remediation. The money could also be used to investigate potential PFAS pollution or discharges.

The state Department of Natural Resources would get $1 million to test water systems for PFAS pollution, $150,000 to sample wildlife for PFAS contamination and $120,000 to provide temporary drinking water or treatment system when a party responsible for contamination isn't available.

The University of Wisconsin System, meanwhile, would get $250,000 to research ways to destroy PFAS. All of the money would come out of the state's environmental fund.