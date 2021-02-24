 Skip to main content
Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bipartisan effort for ranked voting in federal elections
Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bipartisan effort for ranked voting in federal elections

State lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that aims to implement a "Final Five" system for federal Senate and Representative elections that would allow voters to rank their favorite candidates, regardless of party affiliation.

Currently, Wisconsin conducts partisan primaries for U.S. Senate and House elections with Democrats and Republicans voting separately for their respective candidates. Under the "Final Five" electoral system, all candidates run on a single ballot in the primary, with voters selecting their favorite candidate. When votes are tallied, the top five candidates advance to the general election.

Voters then rank the five candidates in the general election. If one candidate secures more than 50% of votes, the victor is declared. However, if no one candidate nets a majority of votes, it triggers an instant runoff with the last-place candidate eliminated and anyone who voted for that candidate will have their second choice counted instead. The process continues until one candidate secures more than 50% of votes. Under Wisconsin's current electoral system, the top vote-getter wins the general election, even if they receive fewer than 50% of votes.

The bill is co-sponsored by state Sens. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, and Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, and Reps. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee.

“Wisconsinites have a lot more in common than what divides us," Smith said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we’re stuck with a broken system that discourages collaboration and oftentimes rewards the candidates who are most divisive. We need to reform this system so that our state’s leaders prioritize our shared values as Wisconsinites over Party allegiance.”

The bill only applies to federal elections for U.S. Senate and Congress.

The proposal for "Final Five" voting has been supported by Wisconsin-based Democracy Found, a committee pushing for better representation, more bipartisan legislation and accountability in Washington D.C.

"Final-Five Voting does not require politicians to abandon their ideological views, but it does incent reaching across the aisle to solve big problems in a sustainable, consensus-building, bipartisan fashion," a co-sponsorship memo on the bill states. "Members of Congress — having been elected by and held accountable to the general electorate — will feel more supported in seeking out common ground and making the difficult compromises required to solve the nation’s most serious challenges."

According to FairVote, a nonpartisan organization that supports rank-choice voting, Maine is the only state currently using the electoral system for federal and presidential elections. Alaska is slated to put the measure in place next year. Several states use rank-choice voting for local city and county elections.

U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, of Green Bay, said in a statement the proposed legislation would address "a cycle of enmity, careerism, and polarization" in Congress and could create greater accountability to voters and more incentive for lawmakers to find common ground.

"At a time of intense partisanship, we’re in dire need of solutions," he said. "This idea is not just a good place to start, but a way for our state to revitalize its rich history in political innovation.”

This story will be updated.

