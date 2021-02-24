Wisconsin lawmakers introduce bipartisan effort for ranked voting in federal elections

State lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that aims to implement a "Final Five" system for federal Senate and Representative elections that would allow voters to rank their favorite candidates, regardless of party affiliation.

Currently, Wisconsin conducts partisan primaries for U.S. Senate and House elections with Democrats and Republicans voting separately for their respective candidates. Under the "Final Five" electoral system, all candidates run on a single ballot in the primary, with voters selecting their favorite candidate. When votes are tallied, the top five candidates advance to the general election.

Voters then rank the five candidates in the general election. If one candidate secures more than 50% of votes, the victor is declared. However, if no one candidate nets a majority of votes, it triggers an instant runoff with the last-place candidate eliminated and anyone who voted for that candidate will have their second choice counted instead. The process continues until one candidate secures more than 50% of votes. Under Wisconsin's current electoral system, the top vote-getter wins the general election, even if they receive fewer than 50% of votes.

The bill is co-sponsored by state Sens. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, and Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, and Reps. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee.