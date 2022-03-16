Wisconsin lawmakers claimed more than $1.1 million in expenses last year

Wisconsin state lawmakers claimed more than $1.16 million in daily expense reimbursements in 2021, marking a roughly 7% decrease compared with allowances claimed in 2019, the previous non-election year.

Lawmakers in the Senate claimed more than $316,000 in expenses, while their Assembly colleagues claimed nearly $850,000, according to records from the chief clerk’s offices in both chambers. The daily allowances, also referred to as “per diems,” cover expenses lawmakers accrue while in Madison on legislative business and are paid out in addition to their yearly salary of $55,141.

In the Senate, 16 of the chamber’s 33 lawmakers claimed more than $10,000 in expenses. Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach, who lives about 30 miles north of Madison in West Point, was the top recipient with $15,525 and 135 days in the Capitol.

“I’m usually down in Madison four or five days a week, but I try to keep per diems at three, three-and-a-half days on average,” Erpenbach said. “So there are days I’m in there where I just don’t take it.”

Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, claimed the second-most in the Senate, with $14,087.50 in expenses over 245 days.

“I take my role as a public servant seriously, and part of that role is making myself accessible for my constituents and colleagues,” Agard said in an email. “People in my district have told me that they want a policy maker that works tirelessly on their behalf, and I take that to heart. I am always ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work, whether at the Capitol or in the 16th Senate District.”

Thirty-five of the Assembly’s 99 members claimed more than $10,000 in expenses. In that chamber, Republican Rep. Calvin Callahan, who resides about 180 miles north of Madison in Tomahawk, received the most with $19,890 for 153 days.

Callahan’s office said in a statement he “has been diligently working” for his constituents, including authoring more than 50 bills and co-authoring 100 others.

“As a freshman representative sitting on six different committees, Rep. Callahan recognized the need to learn about the issues being brought before him, so that he could serve his constituents in a judicious manner,” Callahan’s spokesperson Wyatt Cooper said.

Reps. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, and Rob Swearingen, R-Rhinelander, were the next top per diem recipients with $15,453 and $15,147, respectively.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, received $13,570 for 118 days, while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, received $7,803 for 73 days. The Assembly speaker receives an additional stipend of $25 per month.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, was the only lawmaker in either house who claimed less than $1,000 in per diems. Anderson, a quadriplegic who is especially susceptible to COVID-19 and claimed just $153 last year, expressed frustration that lawmakers collecting per diems didn’t do more.

“I do think that people who are going to be collecting thousands upon thousands of dollars should be doing more to help out the people of Wisconsin, who for the most part don’t get to collect per diems to go to their jobs,” Anderson said.

State and Assembly lawmakers claimed more than $1.25 million in per diems in 2019, which marked a 6% decrease from payouts claimed in 2017.

About $555,000 in payments were claimed in 2020, a drop from the nearly $800,000 collected in 2018. The decrease was due in part to the Capitol building being closed to the public in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Republican-led Legislature also did not convene for a floor session over an eight-month span that year.

Erpenbach said the amount of per diem payments last year likely underscores the return to more normal activities in the Capitol, including committee meetings. The Legislature also undertook the state’s time-consuming biennial budget process last summer.

“Whether it’s Farm Bureau days, Tavern League, whatever, there wasn’t a lot of that in 2020,” Erpenbach said. “There was a lot more of that last year.”

In the Assembly, lawmakers can collect $76.50 per day for non-overnight stays and $153 for overnight stays. The cap for the daily allowance is $115 for Senate lawmakers who live outside of Dane County and $57.50 for those who live within the county.

Per diems cover room, board and meals on days lawmakers are in Madison on legislative business, excluding Saturdays and Sundays unless a special session or committee meeting is called. Lawmakers can also be reimbursed for actual expenses incurred when attending a committee meeting outside Madison.

