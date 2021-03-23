Wisconsin lawmakers claim $555K in expenses during pandemic

Fittzgerald claimed $19,550, the most of any lawmaker in either house, for 170 days of work in Madison. He was the top per diem recipient in 2019 as well, collecting $20,125 for 175 days. His spokesperson, Kelli Liegel, didn't immediately respond to a message.

Fitzgerald's counterpart in the Assembly, Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, collected $4,561 for just 49 days in Madison in 2020.

Risser, who lives across the street from the Capitol, collected $12,000 for 240 days, by far the most days claimed of any lawmaker. He chose not to seek re-election this past November.

Risser said he was busy dealing with "thousands" of constituents who lost their jobs during the pandemic and couldn't navigate the state Department of Workforce Development's system to claim benefits. The agency has been trying to dig out from a backlog of claims since last the pandemic began.

"I was busier this time, this year, than if I'd been at the Capitol," Risser said. "The virus had caused a lot of problems with the constituency."

Risser said he confirmed with the Senate chief clerk's office that he could claim a per diem if he took their calls in Madison. Senate Chief Clerk Michael Queensland didn't immediately respond to a message seeking confirmation of that policy.