Wisconsin lawmakers claim $555K in expenses during COVID-19 pandemic

Risser said he confirmed with the Senate chief clerk’s office that he could claim a per diem if he took their calls in Madison while working from home. Asked for confirmation, Senate Chief Clerk Michael Queensland pointed to a Senate policy adopted in January 2019 that allows senators to claim per diems for days spent in Madison on state business. He said Risser’s interpretation is correct.

Bewley’s spokesperson, Leslie Westmont, said Bewley had to spend time changing offices after she was named minority leader. She said Bewley has poor internet coverage at her home in far northern Wisconsin and had to travel to Madison to participate in meetings from her Capitol office.

Erpenbach resides in West Point, about 30 miles north of Madison. He said it’s simply easier to work in his Capitol office where information is at his fingertips. But he said he didn’t claim a per diem for every visit.

“When you look at my per diem record compared to the past, I don’t think there’s a significant number of changes,” he said.