Wisconsin law enforcement officials prepare for legal marijuana in neighboring states

While marijuana can now be bought for recreational use in Michigan and Illinois, law enforcement officials want to remind Wisconsin residents that the substance remains illegal here.

Recreational marijuana became legal in Michigan on Dec. 1 and Illinois’ program starts Jan. 1, with dispensaries already planned not far from Wisconsin in Chicago, Rockford and South Beloit. It’s unknown what the full impact out-of-state marijuana will have on Wisconsin, but many officers are taking a wait-and-see approach.

“Certainly there’s a concern that Wisconsin residents are going to cross the state line and go down there and purchase marijuana and bring it back to Wisconsin,” Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson said. “The other concern is those people will go down to Illinois and consume marijuana, not bring it back, but will come back under the influence of that controlled substance … that’s going to be an issue with regard to highway safety.”

Knudson said a result could be increased cases of possession of a controlled substance, which would create an additional workload for law enforcement officials in the Wisconsin county just north of Rockford and South Beloit. He also expects the number of court cases related to marijuana to increase.