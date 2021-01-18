Wisconsin justices skeptical of GOP redistricting proposal

They argue that the change would benefit Republicans, allow for lawsuits to be brought prematurely without proper fact-finding in lower courts, and sow distrust among the public that the state Supreme Court is on the side of Republicans.

Chief Justice Patience Roggensack asked supporters of the proposal why it was necessary, given that the court can already take a redistricting case directly, bypassing lower courts, if it wants to. She also questioned the practicality of a part of the rule that would allow the state Supreme Court to draw maps.

"Drawing maps would take a huge staff. We don't have them," Roggensack said. "I don't know how in the world you think the court could ever draw the map. … This rule makes the court proactive, that's just not how we operate."

The rule was proposed by former Republican Assembly Speaker Scott Jensen, who is represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a conservative legal group that has led the charge against Democrats and their policies. The group's leader, attorney Rick Esenberg, said the court would be reacting to maps drawn by the Legislature and not be a "cartographer."