A Wisconsin judge has reinstated the state Department of Health's order limiting the size of some indoor public gatherings, including bars and restaurants.
Barron County Circuit Judge James C. Babler on Monday denied a request by the Tavern League of Wisconsin and some business owners for a temporary injunction against the order, issued earlier this month by DHS Secretary Andrea Palm. The order, which limits some indoor gatherings to no more than 25% of the total occupancy limit for a room or building, has been reinstated.
As part of his ruling, Babler said the plaintiffs failed to show that business owners have complied with the order and therefore have been harmed by limited indoor capacities. Babler declined to stay his ruling while the Tavern League and fellow plaintiffs attempt to appeal the decision.
"I don’t see that anything is different if I don’t issue the injunction. Nobody says they are complying with the order," Babler said. "I merely have the theoretical issue that, if they were to comply, they would suffer harm."
The emergency order expires on Nov. 6 and allows several exemptions for schools, polling locations, political rallies, churches and places of worship, and some businesses such as grocery stores. Last week, Sawyer County Circuit Judge John Yackel issued a temporary restraining order blocking the statewide mandate following a lawsuit from the state Tavern League, which represents more than 5,000 bars, taverns and restaurants in the state.
In the lawsuit, the Tavern League said enforcement of the order would force “thousands” of league members to shut down.
Josh Johanningmeier, an attorney representing the Tavern League, during oral arguments Monday said Palm does not have the authority to pass the mandate, but rather the directive needs to go through the state rule-making process.
"Numerous businesses have gone under during the pandemic," he said. "We don’t need to add more to the list in the name of acting quickly and avoiding the law."
Colin Hector, an attorney representing DHS, said the order falls under Palm's power to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"I don’t mean to minimize the economic harm that this pandemic has caused to small businesses," Hector said. "The only way to bring Wisconsin's economy back is to get this virus under control. (The order) is an effort to do that.”
While plaintiffs said the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order in May prevents the governor's administration from implementing the indoor capacity limit without the rule-making process, Babler said the court's decision was unclear on the matter.
"It's not as clear-cut as either side would like to make it," Babler said.
DHS reported 3,861 new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin on Friday, breaking the previous record set one day earlier of 3,747. More than 166,000 people have tested positive and 1,574 have died in the state. The seven-day average for new cases surpassed 3,000 for the first time since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations also hit a new high of 1,101 patients Friday.
Last week, the GOP-led Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules directed Palm to submit formal rules relating to the mandate. Once submitted as a rule, it would be subject to a public hearing and eventual vote — allowing Republicans the ability to eliminate it.
However, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and his administration have said a rule will not be submitted because it falls under DHS authority to issue orders as part of the public health emergency declaration issued earlier this year.
"We are obviously disappointed in the ruling and the catastrophic effects it will continue to have on small businesses across Wisconsin," the Tavern League said in a statement. "We will continue to operate observing the best practices of the WEDC to provide a safe environment for our employees and customers."
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than an empty shell rather than a bustling city.
