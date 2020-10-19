Wisconsin judge reinstates order limiting size of indoor public gatherings

In the lawsuit, the Tavern League said enforcement of the order would force “thousands” of league members to shut down.

Josh Johanningmeier, an attorney representing the Tavern League, during oral arguments Monday said Palm does not have the authority to pass the mandate, but rather the directive needs to go through the state rule-making process.

"Numerous businesses have gone under during the pandemic," he said. "We don’t need to add more to the list in the name of acting quickly and avoiding the law."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Colin Hector, an attorney representing DHS, said the order falls under Palm's power to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I don’t mean to minimize the economic harm that this pandemic has caused to small businesses," Hector said. "The only way to bring Wisconsin's economy back is to get this virus under control. (The order) is an effort to do that.”

While plaintiffs said the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' stay-at-home order in May prevents the governor's administration from implementing the indoor capacity limit without the rule-making process, Babler said the court's decision was unclear on the matter.

"It's not as clear-cut as either side would like to make it," Babler said.