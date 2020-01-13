Wisconsin judge orders up to 209,000 voter names be deleted

PORT WASHINGTON — A Wisconsin judge on Monday found the state's bipartisan Elections Commission to be in contempt and ordered it to immediately begin removing up to 209,000 names from the state's voter rolls or face fines for each day it doesn't.

Hours later, a divided Wisconsin Supreme Court declined a request from a conservative law firm to immediately hear the case, meaning that the legal battle will now shift to a lower state appeals court and likely not be resolved before the November presidential election.

The Supreme Court's decision not to get involved now was a win for liberals, who will now attempt to persuade a lower appeals court to put the original ruling on hold while the legal fight continues. The appeals court had refused to act while the Supreme Court was considering what to do.

The case is being closely watched, as Wisconsin is a battleground state that President Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. Democrats are fighting the lawsuit, saying the purge would unfairly affect their voters. Republicans say they merely want to ensure that people who have moved are not able to vote from their old addresses.