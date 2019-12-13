Wisconsin judge hearing challenge Friday to 234K voter registrations

A Wisconsin judge will consider Friday whether to immediately toss out the registrations of up to 234,000 voters in a lawsuit brought by conservatives that could make it more difficult for people to vote next year in the key swing state.

At issue is whether the state elections commission should have invalidated the registration of voters who were flagged as having potentially moved and didn't respond to an October mailing within 30 days.

The case is important for both Republicans and Democrats ahead of the 2020 presidential race in narrowly divided Wisconsin, which President Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. Liberals fear the voters who could be purged are more likely to be Democrats. Conservatives argue that allowing them to remain on the rolls would increase the risk of voter fraud.

It's not clear how quickly Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Malloy will rule, but either way the case is likely to eventually wind up in the hands of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where conservatives control five of the seven seats.

Three voters, represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, brought the challenge to the elections commission's handling of the matter.