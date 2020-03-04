Wisconsin joins lawsuit against diverting defense funds for border wall

Gov. Tony Evers has authorized the state to join a coalition of 18 other states in suing President Donald Trump to prevent his diversion of defense funds to the country's southern border wall.
The lawsuit is at least the second that Wisconsin, under Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, has joined over the president's national emergency declaration to spend billions of dollars on a border wall to stop what Trump said was "an invasion of drugs and criminals coming into our country."
The lawsuit Evers just approved alleges the Department of Defense's diversion of already allocated funds for the border wall construction is an unconstitutional violation of Congress' appropriation power. The plaintiffs, led by California, take issue with the federal government's redirecting billions in funding for the procurement of equipment by state National Guard units to fund the border wall.
Evers said that could have a direct impact on Wisconsin jobs, such as at Oshkosh Defense, a producer of military vehicles. According to the lawsuit, the federal government's diversion of military funds for the border wall includes the diversion of $101 million in funds for heavy expanded mobile tactical trucks exclusively manufactured by Oshkosh Defense, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.
"This diversion by the Trump Administration is a wasteful use of taxpayer dollars and neglects the needs of our state National Guard units," Evers said. "There is simply no justification for the president's continued desire to create a crisis at the border, and this move negatively impacts not only Wisconsin's economy, but the safety of our communities."
According to the lawsuit, Wisconsin estimates the diversion of funds to the border wall threatens over $97 million in military construction funding for projects located in Wisconsin, affecting scheduled maintenance and repairs for military bases.