Wisconsin joins federal lawsuit over pandemic relief funds for private schools

Under the rule issued by DeVos, school districts are ordered to set aside a portion of their aid for private schools using a formula based on the total number of private school students in the district.

The policy has been contested by public school officials who say the funding should be shared based on the number of low-income students at local private schools rather than their total enrollments. That’s how funding is shared with private schools under other federal rules that Congress referenced in the legislation creating the relief aid.

But DeVos has said the funding is separate from other federal aid and was meant to support all students.

The rule “creates a false choice where school districts must include private schools on the basis of their total population or be forced to jump through unnecessary hoops to do what Congress intended and make sure the funds get to schools that are hurting the most,” Becerra said.

He said the rule undermines the intent of Congress and violates the separation of powers as established by the U.S. Constitution.

It could cost California public schools $1.5 billion in funding, he said.