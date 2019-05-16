Wisconsin's unemployment rate hit a new record low in April at 2.8%, state workforce officials have announced.
The rate is seasonally adjusted and based on preliminary estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The number of Wisconsinites counted as unemployed in April stood at 88,100, also a record low since that number began being tracked more than four decades ago, in 1976.
The state added 17,000 private-sector jobs in April from a year ago, while adding 15,100 total non-farm jobs over the same time-period, according to a news release from the state Department of Workforce Development.