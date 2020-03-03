Wisconsin investigating more possible cases of COVID-19 coronavirus; state has clearance to test

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Not everybody who requests testing will have testing approved,” said Tom Haupt, respiratory epidemiologist for the Department of Health.

Haupt said the state does not have information on the number of requests for testing that have been denied. The CDC on Monday dropped from its website the tally of tests administered nationwide.

A Dane County resident diagnosed with the state’s first case of coronavirus after returning from Beijing on Jan. 30 has since recovered and been released from isolation, officials announced last week. Haupt said the state is not aware of any people who had traveled with the Wisconsin coronavirus patient and who subsequently tested positive for the virus, and could not say how many of them had been tested.

According to state officials, the risk of contracting the virus in public is low, even for those who have been in confined spaces with people who are sick. According to the CDC, the risk is limited to those sitting within six feet — or about two airline seats — of an infected person.

Ayers said Wisconsin has not made any efforts to acquire housing for potential quarantines, but will need support from employers to allow people to work from home if need be.

UW-Madison officials announced Saturday that in response to the virus outbreak overseas they have recalled 170 students studying in Italy, in accordance with the university’s international travel policy. The university and several other UW system campuses previously suspended exchange programs in South Korea and China.

