Wisconsin investigating more possible cases of coronavirus; state has clearance to test

“Not everybody who requests testing will have testing approved,” said Tom Haupt, respiratory epidemiologist for the Department of Health.

Haupt said the state does not have information on the number of requests for testing that have been denied.

A Dane County resident diagnosed with the state’s first case of coronavirus after returning from Beijing on Jan. 30 has since recovered and been released from isolation, officials announced last week.

According to state officials, the risk of contracting the virus in public is low, even for those who have been in confined spaces with people who are sick. According to the CDC, the risk is limited to those sitting within six feet -- or about two airline seats -- from the infected person.

Haupt said the state is not aware of any other passengers who have tested positive but could not say how many others had been tested.

Wisconsin is one of 10 states with confirmed cases of the disease.

According to the CDC, on Monday there were 43 known domestic cases of COVID-19. That does not include those who contracted the disease aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship or while traveling abroad.