Wisconsin investigating more possible cases of coronavirus; state has clearance to test

Wisconsin public health officials are investigating two more people who may have been sickened by the new coronavirus as the number of cases in other states continues to climb.
Officials announced Monday that the State Lab of Hygiene in Madison and the Milwaukee Health Department have been authorized to administer a test developed by the Centers for Disease Control.
That should mean faster results as the state shifts from a strategy of containment to identifying and controlling the spread within the community, said state health officer Jeanne Ayers.
“The risk to the public remains low in Wisconsin,” Ayers said. “(But) it’s especially important we have this lab capacity.”
As of Monday, officials said Wisconsin has had one confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, 18 patients who tested negative and two cases that remain under investigation.
Assistant State Lab director Allen Bateman said the state has the capacity to test “hundreds” of patients and private-sector tests under development could be available in the coming weeks.
But health officials said CDC criteria limit testing to those who have had contact with a known COVID-19 patient and show signs of fever or respiratory illness; those who have recently traveled to affected areas and have both fever and respiratory illness; and those with fever and pneumonia-like symptoms with no other diagnosis.
“Not everybody who requests testing will have testing approved,” said Tom Haupt, respiratory epidemiologist for the Department of Health.
You have free articles remaining.
Haupt said the state does not have information on the number of requests for testing that have been denied.
A Dane County resident diagnosed with the state’s first case of coronavirus after returning from Beijing on Jan. 30 has since recovered and been released from isolation, officials announced last week.
According to state officials, the risk of contracting the virus in public is low, even for those who have been in confined spaces with people who are sick. According to the CDC, the risk is limited to those sitting within six feet -- or about two airline seats -- from the infected person.
Haupt said the state is not aware of any other passengers who have tested positive but could not say how many others had been tested.
Wisconsin is one of 10 states with confirmed cases of the disease.
According to the CDC, on Monday there were 43 known domestic cases of COVID-19. That does not include those who contracted the disease aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship or while traveling abroad.
Of those cases, 17 patients have been hospitalized and two Washington state residents have died. More than half of the known U.S. cases are not travel related, meaning the virus was spread by contact with others in the country.
Ayers said the state has not made any efforts to acquire housing for potential quarantines but will need support from employers to allow people to work from home if need be.
UW-Madison officials announced Saturday they have recalled 170 students who are studying abroad in Italy, in accordance with its international travel policy. The university and several other UW system campuses previously suspended exchange programs in South Korea and China.