Wisconsin increases testing capacity as COVID-19 cases rise, school year approaches

The state currently has a testing capacity of 24,156 per day, up from about 19,000 a month ago. The seven-day average for positive COVID-19 cases, meanwhile, has shot up from 538 to 839. The seven-day average reached a high of 930 on July 26.

The state has added 728 cases since Monday, bringing the total to 56,056, while 12 more people have died, bringing that total to 961.

Part of the impetus to boost testing capacity is the coming school year. School districts in Madison, Milwaukee and other large districts have announced virtual learning only in the fall, but many smaller districts are offering in-person learning.

“As we move into the fall, we’ll continue to have those testing supplies focused on situations where students or teachers may have symptoms or may have had exposure,” said Van Dijk.

She said potential outbreaks at schools will be handled similarly to how outbreaks at businesses and long-term care facilities have been handled in past weeks, with testing, quarantines and contact tracing.

“Those will be situations where we’ll work hand in hand with local government, to address and to stop the spread and protect people within that building,” she said.