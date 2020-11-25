Wisconsin hopes to clear unemployment backlog within weeks, as thousands await payments

“Given the nature of some of the industries most impacted by the pandemic, there is a lot of turnover so many claimants may have never applied before and may have had several employers within that 18-month window,” Jedd said.

Earlier this month, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, who has been a vocal critic of the department’s ongoing backlog of claims, said he was drafting legislation to force the Evers administration to eliminate the backlog and update DWD’s IT system.

Nygren said the proposal is “not obviously a slam-dunk” and that he believes the problem is with the processing or adjudication of claims, rather than the IT system.

“For us to be able to do a scattershot to try to figure out what the problems are is going to be very difficult,” Nygren said. “We’re going to have to listen to what the administration has said. They’ve used the computer system as the problem, so let’s start addressing that problem so we can at least take steps to get these people the dollars they deserve.”

While both Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said they hope to include unemployment provisions as they discuss potential COVID-19 legislation, Nygren said he doesn’t know if his bill will make the cut.