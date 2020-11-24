Wisconsin hits record for COVID-19 deaths; Evers makes last-minute pitch to stay home for Thanksgiving

Despite the two-day dip, the seven-day average for cases stands at 5,732, down from a record 6,563 last Wednesday, but three times the average two months ago. The seven-day average for deaths is 53, only one down from a record 54 set on Friday.

Westergaard expressed hope that the lower numbers could be an indication that the curve was hitting a plateau, but health officials in Wisconsin and across the nation fear the Thanksgiving holiday threatens to usher in a new and unprecedented surge. If that happens, it will be consistent with spikes seen after holidays like Easter, July 4 and Labor Day, but on a much larger scale.

According to local and state officials, contact tracers have found that gatherings have contributed a significant portion of the spread.

Gov. Tony Evers said the message to stay home on Thanksgiving, wear masks and social distance have been taken up by officials in both parties, public health experts and local governments. He was optimistic that the message is getting through.

"I think they will cooperate with our suggestions," he said. "If you're not following that advice and those recommendations, you're helping to have more people die."