Wisconsin hits coronavirus record as cases in Dane County, Milwaukee dwindle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin shattered its record Tuesday for single-day reports of COVID-19 infections, even as the state’s two largest urban areas saw cases dwindle.

The state reported 1,117 cases of coronavirus infection, the first time cases reached more than 1,000 on a single day — though only 712 cases were reported on Wednesday, well below the 874 seven-day average.

There have been 865 deaths attributed to the virus.

Dane County reported 34 cases, down from 102 on July 14, the day after the county enacted a mask order, and from a high of 142 on June 30.

“While we can’t attribute the decline to a specific action, I do think it is notable that we are in a period of decline a few weeks after orders adjusting bar, restaurant, and mass gathering limits went into effect, along with the mask order,” said Kat Grande, public health supervisor for Public Health Madison & Dane County. “We’re seeing record-highs elsewhere in the state — many spikes are in areas without such protective measures in place.”