The striking exterior design of the $160.5 million Wisconsin History Center coming to the top of State Street is mean to evoke inspiration, curiosity and wonder, and its enticing interior a journey of discovery.

The Wisconsin Historical Society on Tuesday unveiled more detailed concepts for the exterior and first-ever images for the interior of the five-story, 100,000-square-foot, state-of-the art History Center that's intended to create a landmark delivering unprecedented access to the state's vast collection while sharing regional stories in the context of American history.

The History Center, which will rise on the site of the former, undersized museum site at 30 N. Carroll St. and adjacent properties at 20 and 22 N. Carroll St., will feature a facade with rotated top floors to offer differing views and interpretations from various vantage points.

Inside, a glassy, transparent lobby will feature an expansive wooden staircase echoing an ancient dugout canoe, inspired by the region’s long history of water travel and the recent recovery of two Native American dugout canoes from Lake Mendota.

It will lead lead to a cafe, community gallery and temporary gallery that can host national-caliber shows, and exhibit spaces featuring interpretative, interactive and multimedia presentations topped by fifth-floor event space and terrace overlooking the State Capitol.

The design intends for the large lobby, retail store, cafe and community gallery to be inviting and free of charge, the concept to create "Wisconsin's living room."

"It's not just a place of exhibits and objects," said Christian Øverland, the Ruth & Hartley Barker Director and CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society. "It's a place for people to connect to history."

The coming center is a collaboration of some of the nation’s top architects, exhibit designers, curators and historians along with community voices and extensive consultations with the region’s Native Nations, Overland said. “This will be a welcoming, vibrant place for the community to gather, engage, reflect and share in our history.”

The collaboration involves Ralph Appelbaum Associates based in New York City, known globally for its work on cultural attractions including the American Museum of Natural History’s new Gilder Center in New York City and the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.; the SmithGroup of Washington, D.C.; and Continuum Architects + Planners of Milwaukee.

“It is rare to have such an unbelievably large collection to work with, including a substantial selection of music, oral histories, photographs and film that will allow visitors to make personal connections to shared stories,” said Patrick Swindell, principal and creative director for Ralph Appelbaum Associates.

The location at the top of State Street on Capitol Square demands special attention to design and presents opportunities, said architect Monteil Crawley, a principal of SmithGroup.

"Given its significance, it was crucial to design the building in a way that engages the public realm," Crawley said. "The ground floor will be transparent, creating a space that warmly welcomes everyone from Wisconsin, no matter who you are, into the History Center. It's a place where people can gather, connect, and feel inspired."

The center is expect to welcome more than 200,000 guests annually and double the number of students served to 60,000.

Sparks curiosity

Unlike a government or office building, the exterior and interior of the history center will compliment and interplay, which is possible because the partners have been collaborating from the start.

The site, a crossroads, is approached by people on foot and on bikes and cars from multiple viewsheds while the public domain is energizing depending on the day or events ranging from a demonstration to the Dane County Farmers' Market or celebrations, said Chris Wood, vice president and cultural studio leader for SmithGroup.

"There's this great nexus around the Capitol but particularly on this corner," he said.

While the Capitol is a magnet, the top of the history center is rotated to acknowledge the broader state because there are other communities outside Madison, including First Nations, that it wants to embrace, Wood said. The exterior features weathered zinc, a warm material that expresses the idea of welcoming, and stainless steel that speaks to industry and technology, Wood said.

The society owns a zinc mine in Mineral Point and the stainless steel is also the story of iron ore shipped from Superior to mills, Overland said.

"This is a building that you can imagine approaching that sparks curiosity in and of itself," Wood said.

Meanwhile, the site in a tight urban space "offers unique opportunities for creative storytelling, immersive experiences, and urban integration," Crawley said.

"A vertical museum allows for an unforgettable and dynamic visitor experience not traditionally had in museums," he said. "As visitors move vertically through the history center, they will enjoy changing vistas and perspectives, providing a fresh and captivating view of the exhibits and the surrounding urban landscape. The opportunity to create outdoor terrace spaces, which we are doing, is a perfect example of this."

A journey

The interior counterpoints the exterior through detailing and material richness that celebrate the state's craft culture from First Nations craft to craft brewing, Wood said.

The intent is not a white box where the only thing a visitor is taking in is the content removed from surrounding context, but rather a journey where after experiences visitors can look outward and re-anchor themselves to their surroundings. he said.

"If we go through the spaces, the whole building is the history center," Swindell said. "It's not confined to the permanent gallery spaces."

On the first floor, visitors will be welcomed into the large, open lobby that will feature space for public programming, a retail storefront and areas to serve students and community groups, including a large student lunchroom. It leads to the expansive wooden staircase offering commanding views of the Capitol and serving as an active gathering space for free public programming with an adjoining café.

The lobby itself will have pocket displays of large, special objects, such as the ultralight plane used to re-teach cranes their migratory paths, Swindell said. The huge front window, he said, will allow views not only of people, but people interacting with content, he said.

The second floor will house a rotating community gallery, also visible from the front door, that will provide a platform for local history organizations and other groups from across the state to share their unique histories.

"The whole idea is to have this as kind of an open space where people can come in and actually use it," Overland said.

The second floor will also feature an 8,000-square-foot revolving gallery that can be divided but is large enough to bring the nation’s most sought after blockbuster exhibits to Wisconsin, which could range from the costumes of Disney to the National Archives exhibit of the quincentennial of the Civil War, which includes a display of the Emancipation Proclamation.

"This is an international standard exhibit space," Overland said.

The third floor will be home to two permanent galleries. The first gallery will be a celebration of Wisconsin’s identity in American culture, featuring beloved objects such as a vintage 1969 Oscar Mayer Wienermobile and items from the society’s rich film, television, music and media collections.

"If we're successful, people who go through that exhibit will never think of Wisconsin as a flyover state again, whether they're tourists or residents," Overland said.

The second gallery will be an interactive exploration of American experiences, including the history of our democracy, examples of engaged citizenship and experiences of the region’s Sovereign Nations. Integrated into the gallery will be opportunities to explore genealogical records from the Society’s extensive archives as well as a forum for exercising civic engagement.

"We're developing tools that actually facilitate conversation, to give them the tools of debate and actually set people up to more positively interact with the civic world around them," Overland said.

The fourth floor will feature an immersive gallery that evokes the feeling of being outdoors among Wisconsin’s vast and varied landscapes that have sustained human life and seen thousands of years of resourcefulness, ingenuity and innovation.

Through one-of-a-kind items from the Society’s world-class agricultural collection, to interactive exhibits that place visitors among shipwrecks of the Great Lakes and treasured recreational pastimes like hunting, fishing and boating, guests will explore the relationships Wisconsinites have forged with the natural world over thousands of years.

"We're using multimedia quite a bit throughout the experience," Swindell said.

The design, however, intentionally blurs the boundaries between the third and fourth floors so the galleries spill out into the connecting spaces. Most dramatically, both floors are connected through a large, glass exhibit of the Wisconsin stories and objects. An open staircase also connects the two floors.

Woven through the exhibits are opportunities to step beyond the collection piece, or digital cultural mapping that locates the 601 historical markers in Wisconsin, sites on the National Register of Historic Places, or all the Green Bay Packer bars in the world.

"So wherever you from in Wisconsin, you're going to be able to locate your local history and the significance of it," Overland said.

Two adjoining terraces on the fourth floor overlook the Capitol Square, Lake Mendota and the Driftless Area in the distance, providing a direct connection between the exhibit experience and the landscapes beyond the walls of the building.

The fifth floor offers striking event spaces designed to host a variety of public and private gatherings. The space connects to a rooftop terrace that invites the community to experience incredible vistas the Capitol, the Isthmus, area lakes and beyond.

Construction start

Earlier this month, the State Legislature's budget-writing committee signed off on Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to set aside $160.5 million to create the History Center.

The historical society, established in 1846, has one of the nation's largest collections of North American historical assets and operates 12 museums and sites. But its flagship museum has been housed in the undersized, 42,000-square-foot former Wolff Kubly hardware store building since the mid-1980s. That building closed in December in anticipation of the project and the Historical Society has temporary space at U.S. Bank building on Capitol Square.

The Society has scheduled a groundbreaking and start of construction on the new facility in the first quarter of 2024 with exhibit instillation in the summer of 2026 and a grand opening in the first quarter of 2027.

