The Wisconsin Historical Society is sharing a preliminary design of a glassy, modernistic $160.5 million new history center at the top of State Street on Capitol Square.

The new four-story, roughly 100,000-square-foot center, which will rise on the site of the existing, undersized museum at 30 N. Carroll St. and adjacent properties at 20 and 22 N. Carroll St., is designed to reflect a modern approach to sharing history and be a welcoming beacon of inspiration and exploration, the historical society said in a statement on Friday.

“As the Wisconsin Historical Society’s new front door, the history center will be a hub of engagement and reflection, a place that draws people in and invites them to delve into the stories behind the state’s history and culture in ways that have never before been offered,” said Christian Overland, director and CEO of the historical society.

“This is a building that sets the stage for activity, exploration and shared connection,” Overland said. “When you walk out of this space, we hope you are inspired and look at the world differently.”

The new building featuring stacked terraces is intended to offer unforgettable views in all directions and more than double the exhibition space of the current museum. It is being stewarded by the historical society in partnership with a world-class architectural and design team of Continuum Architects in association with SmithGroup and Ralph Appelbaum Associates.

The rotated building form, which resembles a cube with the top quarter slightly turned like a section of Rubik’s Cube, looks beyond Madison to physically and symbolically connect with all of Wisconsin — an extension of a museum experience that will center the voices of communities across the state and widen what is known about Wisconsin and North American history, the historical society said in the statement.

The façade gives the building depth and movement, revealing new perspectives as one’s vantage point changes. The building’s materials, while not finalized, will be a celebration of local materials, drawing from Wisconsin’s rich history of craftsmanship, industry and innovation, it says.

“This faceted and layered façade symbolizes that history is complex, dimensional and told from multiple perspectives,” said Monteil Crawley, principal at SmithGroup and lead designer for the project. “The architectural design is bold and dynamic yet very intentionally welcoming and comfortable for all guests. It will be an engaging and enlivening place for the community to gather and a landmark destination for visitors.”

To date, the historical society has secured $70 million in state support and $39 million in private gifts. In February, Gov. Tony Evers recommended additional state support of $42 million to help offset increases in construction costs.

“We’re energized by the progress and the purpose behind the architectural design, and appreciative of the incredible public and private support for this project,” said Wes Mosman Block, deputy director and chief operating officer of the historical society. “A full interior and exterior design reveal is coming this summer and, in the meantime, we look forward to sharing more about the project, answering questions and hearing public perspectives at our upcoming virtual discussion series.”

Neighborhood meeting

Downtown residents had a mostly positive response to the plans during a neighborhood meeting Thursday night at the Central Library. Among their questions were how loading at the facility would be handled, whether environmentally friendly construction materials would be used, how much access people would have to its terrace and other public spaces, and whether there will be a place to store strollers and walkers.

“This will be quite low-intensity loading so it won’t be busy in that regard,” project architect Ivo Rozendaal, of SmithGroup, said about the proposed one-bay loading dock on Mifflin Street. Semitrailers will not make direct deliveries to the site but will unloaded elsewhere, with box trucks making the final leg of deliveries and pulling completely into the building.

Stephen Smith asked whether the museum could be constructed with low-carbon concrete and suggested solar panels and small wind turbines could be mounted to the building to generate electricity.

“There’s going to be a number of sustainability strategies that we’re working through,” Rozendaal said. “Concrete has a really bad carbon footprint. ... So for a number of reasons we’re going with a steel structure. It works better for us but it also is a far more sustainable strategy from a carbon perspective.”

Access to the paid and public portions of the museum is likely to be controlled using a wristband system, according to Mosman Block.

“The galleries will be the paid areas,” he said, but “our intention is to have all sorts of different types of programming and some of that will be paid and some of that will not, and some of it will be on the roof and some of it will be throughout the building and the lobby.”

Rozendaal said there will be designated space under a set of stairs for strollers and walkers, and elevators will be situated close to the entrance.

12 museums and sites

The historical society, established in 1846, has one of the nation’s largest collections of North American historical assets and operates 12 museums and sites. But its flagship museum has been housed in the undersized, 42,000-square-foot former Wolff Kubly hardware store building since the mid-1980s.

Supporters have envisioned a new museum for more than two decades.

The public is invited to learn more by attending “History Happens Here: Discussing Wisconsin’s New History Center,” a three-part series of virtual conversations, the first of which will be at 6 p.m. April 12. Society leadership will share project updates and answer questions.

For the latest updates on the new history center or to register for the virtual discussion series, visit wisconsinhistory.org/historycenter.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.

