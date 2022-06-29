Wisconsin high court says Republican holdover can stay on Natural Resources Board

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court says a political appointee can stay in power indefinitely if lawmakers refuse to confirm a successor, dealing a blow to Gov. Tony Evers and the powers of the executive branch.

The high court ruled Wednesday in favor of Fred Prehn, a Wausau dentist appointed to the Natural Resources Board in 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker who refused to step down when his term expired more than a year ago.

The court’s conservative majority said the expiration of Prehn’s six-year term, in and of itself, did not create a vacancy for the governor to fill.

At the same time the court ruled that the expiration did not end protections against being removed without cause, meaning Evers can’t simply fire him.

That means Prehn can stay in office until the Senate confirms Evers’ nominee, something Republicans who control the chamber have so far refused to do.

“If the nominee is not confirmed, the nominee is not ‘appointed’ into office and cannot exercise the authority assigned to that position,” conservative Justice Annette Ziegler wrote in the majority opinion. “While the Governor can make a provisional appointment who exercises ‘all of the powers and duties of the office,’ subject to later confirmation by the senate, there must first be a ‘vacancy’ to fill.”

The ruling further tilts the balance of power between the executive and legislative branches in favor Republicans who control the Legislature and have refused to hold confirmation hearings for many of Evers’ appointees — including seven of his nine appointments to the UW Board of Regents.

Kaul argued Prehn and lawmakers ignored the century-old common law, which says an appointee whose term has ended may hold over, but once the term expires there is a vacancy that the governor is entitled to fill.

Prehn maintained he does not have to leave until Evers’ appointee, Sandra Naas, is confirmed by the Senate, but Republicans who control the chamber adjourned the two-year session without holding a hearing, cementing the board’s conservative majority.

Text messages uncovered in a separate court case show Prehn sought advice from Walker in November 2020, nearly six months before his term was set to expire, saying lawmakers “do not intend on confirming anybody soon.”

Walker encouraged Prehn to stay, saying “Any voices that can counter their racial view of the world are good.”

Kaul sued in August asking the courts to force Prehn to step down, arguing his seat became vacant when his term ended, and the law allows the governor to temporarily fill vacancies even without Senate approval.

Citing a 1964 Supreme Court ruling, Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn dismissed the case but faulted lawmakers for refusing to hold a confirmation hearing.

Both Kaul and Prehn asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, bypassing the court of appeals.

Though no longer chair, Prehn has remained on the board, where he voted this year to reject regulations of toxic PFAS compounds in groundwater and to weaken the agency’s proposed drinking water standards for the so-called “forever chemicals.”

He could also cast a deciding vote later this year on the DNR’s new wolf management plan, which could set population goals and help determine hunting quotas if the gray wolf is again removed from the federal endangered species list.

This story will be updated.

