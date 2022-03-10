Wisconsin high court hears arguments for ouster of natural resources board holdout

The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in the case of an environmental regulator who refuses to step down nearly a year after his term ended.

In a case that tests the balance of power between the governor and Legislature and could influence environmental policy for years to come, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul asked the courts to remove Fred Prehn from the Natural Resources Board.

Prehn, a Wausau dentist and cranberry grower, was appointed to the policy board in 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker. His six-year term expired May 1, and Gov. Tony Evers appointed Sandra Naas to replace him.

Prehn maintains he does not have to leave until Naas is confirmed by the Senate, but Republicans who control the chamber have made no move to hold a hearing, maintaining a 4-3 majority for Republican appointees.

At the heart of the case is a power struggle between the Legislative and executive branches. Under state law, the governor appoints members of the board, which oversees the Department of Natural Resources, while it’s up to the Senate to confirm.

The state argues Prehn and the Legislature fail to fully embrace the century-old common law rule, which says an appointee whose term has ended may hold over, but once the term expires there is a vacancy that the governor is entitled to fill.

“He has no authority to be in office now,” said Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp. “We hear much about the common law, but the common law only gets him partway.”

The court’s conservative justices pointed out there is no language in state statutes defining when offices are vacant and questioned the governor’s authority to appoint people to offices.

“The governor can’t really make an appointment into a position that’s not vacant,” said Justice Patience Roggensack. “Even if you kick him out you can’t get the governor’s appointee in unless there’s a vacancy.”

Justice Brian Hagedorn, a conservative who has at times sided with the three liberal justices, noted the state Constitution gave the governor very little authority when it came to appointments, noting the first UW Board of Regents was appointed by the Legislature.

Liberal justices questioned whether appointees can simply serve indefinitely.

“Who’s to say he’s not going to serve on that board for the rest of his life?” asked Justice Rebecca Dallet.

Prehn’s attorney Mark Maciolek said in theory Prehn could do just that.

“That supposes that the governor and Senate will continue to give each other the cold shoulder,” Maciolek said. “It just doesn’t seem like that will continue in perpetuity.”

Kaul sued in August asking the courts to force Prehn to step down, arguing his seat became vacant when his term ended, and the law allows the governor to temporarily fill vacancies even without Senate approval.

Citing a 1964 Supreme Court ruling, Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn dismissed the case but faulted lawmakers for refusing to hold a confirmation hearing.

Both Kaul and Prehn asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, bypassing the court of appeals.

Though no longer chair, Prehn has remained on the board, where he voted last month to reject regulations of PFAS compounds and dozens of other toxic substances in groundwater and to weaken the agency’s proposed drinking water standards for the so-called “forever chemicals.”

If allowed to remain, Prehn could also cast a deciding vote this spring on the DNR’s new wolf management plan, which could set population goals and help determine hunting quotas if the gray wolf is again removed from the federal endangered species list.

Republican lawmakers have sided with Prehn, saying Kaul, “egged on by disgruntled special-interest groups,” is misrepresenting the law.

The Humane Society, the Center for Biological Diversity and the Wisconsin chapter of the American Federation of Teachers both filed “friend of the court” briefs arguing Prehn is violating state law and subverting democracy.

Midwest Environmental Advocates has filed a separate court case in an effort to obtain Prehn’s text messages about his decision to remain on the board, which other records have shown he discussed with lawmakers.

Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell this week declined to dismiss the case, ruling that Prehn is a public official and his texts subject to open records laws.

