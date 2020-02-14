Wisconsin high court approves Kohler golf course annexation

The city of Sheboygan properly annexed land for a Kohler Co. golf course in 2017, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday.

Company officials want to build the course on 250 acres of undeveloped land along the Lake Michigan shoreline next to Kohler-Andrae State Park in the Town of Wilson in Sheboygan County. The company has owned the land for nearly 80 years.

The company asked the town for a conditional use permit for the course in 2014. The request stirred up opposition among town residents concerned about the environmental impact. With three of the town board's five members opposed to the project, the company asked the city of Sheboygan to annex the property and adjacent land. The city's Common Council passed an ordinance in 2017 annexing the property.

The town sued, charging that the land isn't contiguous to the city and the Common Council essentially rubber-stamped the company's request.

The Supreme Court ruled unanimously that the annexation was proper. The land and the city share a common boundary of 650 feet, a "significant degree of physical contact," Justice Rebecca Dallet wrote.