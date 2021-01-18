Wisconsin health secretary Andrea Palm leaving to join Biden administration

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm will leave her position at the head of the state's COVID-19 response to join incoming President Joe Biden's administration, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.
Palm joined the Evers' administration in early 2019, but her nomination was never formally approved by the GOP-led Senate. She will leave DHS on Wednesday to become Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden Administration. Evers also announced that Karen Timberlake, who served as DHS secretary under former Gov. Jim Doyle during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, will reprise her role under Evers starting January 25.
Evers described Palm as "a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis."
“I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state — with empathy, kindness, and tenacity," Evers said in a statement. "I wish her our very best as she leaves us to take this new opportunity.”
Palm is originally from New York and served as senior counselor to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under former President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017.
Despite Palm's nomination receiving committee approval in August 2019, Senate Republicans have not taken up a vote on the matter. Some of the chamber's more conservative members have even signaled a desire to fire Palm over frustrations with her response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the stay-at-home order implemented last spring that ultimately was struck down in Wisconsin Supreme Court last May.
Evers said Timberlake's experience under former Democratic Gov. Doyle "will be critical as we continue distributing vaccines quickly in our fight against this virus."
“Our response to this pandemic and our vaccine distribution program will continue under the leadership of Karen and given her expertise and familiarity with the Department, I have no doubts she will be able to hit the ground running," Evers said.
State health officials have reported that more than 607,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated across Wisconsin as of Tuesday, when the state last updated data. About 163,300 doses have been administered so far.
Most recently, Timberlake served as a partner at Michael Best Strategies and advised on public health, healthcare delivery, healthy community investments and business development strategies. She also was the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute Director and an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
“Our top priorities at the DHS will continue to be advocating to receive Wisconsin’s fair share of vaccines from the federal government, distributing vaccines out across the state, and getting shots in arms as quickly as possible while we work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Timberlake said.
DHS reported a record 128 coronavirus-related deaths Sunday, breaking the previous record of 120 deaths reported in a single day set on Dec. 22. More than 5,400 people in the state have died from COVID-19. More than 520,000 people have tested positive in Wisconsin since the pandemic began.