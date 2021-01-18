Wisconsin health secretary Andrea Palm leaving to join Biden administration

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm will leave her position at the head of the state's COVID-19 response to join incoming President Joe Biden's administration, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

Palm joined the Evers' administration in early 2019, but her nomination was never formally approved by the GOP-led Senate. She will leave DHS on Wednesday to become Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in the Biden Administration. Evers also announced that Karen Timberlake, who served as DHS secretary under former Gov. Jim Doyle during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, will reprise her role under Evers starting January 25.

Evers described Palm as "a critical part of our administration and a consummate professional who has done an extraordinary job helping lead our state during an unprecedented public health crisis."

“I know she will continue to serve our country just as she has our state — with empathy, kindness, and tenacity," Evers said in a statement. "I wish her our very best as she leaves us to take this new opportunity.”

Palm is originally from New York and served as senior counselor to the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under former President Barack Obama from 2014 to 2017.