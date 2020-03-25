Wisconsin health officials warn of elevated cases of sickness, death, if state doesn't act aggressively

In a critique of the federal response to the pandemic, Evers said shortages in crucial medical supplies like masks, gloves and gowns for healthcare workers need to be handled on a national scale.

“The federal government does have a role to play in this,” he said. “We’re hoping they will taking a more active role in coordinating this. It makes no sense for New York and Wisconsin and California and Illinois to be competing with each other for supplies.”

He noted that the Wisconsin Dental Association has supported the COVID-19 fight by donating 20,000 masks, 25,000 protective gloves and 1,700 gowns, which will be distributed to strapped health care facilities around the state.

Evers’ order bans all travel except for that deemed essential, such as grocery shopping, trips to the pharmacy and getting needed supplies.

It’s unclear how enforcement of the new rules will be carried out, but penalties for unnecessary travel, dinner parties, sleepovers and other social get-togethers are possible. The order authorizes law enforcement to impose sanctions of up to 30 days in jail or a $250 for violations, but Evers said police will not be actively seeking people who are flouting the law.

To some degree, officials are putting the state on the honor system.