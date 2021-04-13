Wisconsin health officials pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine over blood clot concerns

The Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines differ from vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, which account for most of the shots administered in the U.S. While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a technology called messenger RNA, or mRNA, to trigger an immune response to the COVID-19 virus, Johnson & Johnson’s and AstraZeneca’s use a cold virus.

Health officials are also concerned that fears surrounding the vaccine will heighten vaccine hesitancy. About 25% of Wisconsinites have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and nearly 38% have had at least one shot. Willems Van Dijk said the state will soon reach a point where those left unvaccinated will be those who have some level of resistance to it.

She said even with the potential risk of blood clots, the risk of not getting vaccinated far outweighs the risk of developing blood clots.

She said the risk of developing the rare blood clot disorder is about one in 1 million, while the risk of getting COVID-19 is one in 10. And the risk of death from COVID-19 is one in 600.

"I think it’s important to look at that whole picture and think both, ‘What is my risk of not getting this? What is my risk of getting COVID? Who else might I infect?’”

