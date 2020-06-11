Wisconsin health officials decline to share details on top staff departures

Asked during a press call Thursday about each of the departures, a DHS spokeswoman intervened before Palm could answer and responded the agency “does not comment on personnel matters, consistent with other employers.”

But Palm, later questioned about how the moves reflect DHS’ handling of the virus, touted the agency’s work flattening the curve and otherwise responding to the crisis.

“We did what we set out to do as it relates to protecting the health and wellbeing of our frontline healthcare workers, to not overwhelm our healthcare system, to reduce as much as possible those who became infected and who ultimately have died from COVID-19,” she said. “And so I think generally speaking, the people of the state should feel really good about the handling of this pandemic.”

Gov. Tony Evers in an interview this week with the Cap Times said he wasn't involved in the decision to ask for Ayers' resignation, adding he trusts "my cabinet secretary to make those decisions."

"We created a public health system almost from scratch in a matter of six or seven weeks during this pandemic. I’m not concerned about it."