Wisconsin health officials decline to share details on top staff departures

Wisconsin’s leading health official is refusing to share details about the resignations of two of her top employees that came as the state grappled with its response to the novel coronavirus crisis.
But Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm told reporters Thursday the departures shouldn’t detract from the public’s confidence in the agency’s work, saying Wisconsinites “should feel really good about” how the pandemic is being addressed.
In recent months, both State Health Office Jeanne Ayers and Nicole Safar, the Department of Health Services’ No. 3 employee, resigned from their positions at the agency, which is tasked with heading up the state’s work combating the spread of COVID-19.
While Safar went on to become executive director of A Better Wisconsin Together after leaving DHS this spring, the Democratic group announced this week, the story behind Ayers’ resignation is still unknown.
Ayers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday, said she was asked to resign from the agency in a call May 10, and she did so two days later, though she added she wasn’t told why. A DHS spokeswoman earlier this week refused to answer the publication’s questions about the move.
Asked during a press call Thursday about each of the departures, a DHS spokeswoman intervened before Palm could answer and responded the agency “does not comment on personnel matters, consistent with other employers.”
But Palm, later questioned about how the moves reflect DHS’ handling of the virus, touted the agency’s work flattening the curve and otherwise responding to the crisis.
“We did what we set out to do as it relates to protecting the health and wellbeing of our frontline healthcare workers, to not overwhelm our healthcare system, to reduce as much as possible those who became infected and who ultimately have died from COVID-19,” she said. “And so I think generally speaking, the people of the state should feel really good about the handling of this pandemic.”
Gov. Tony Evers in an interview this week with the Cap Times said he wasn't involved in the decision to ask for Ayers' resignation, adding he trusts "my cabinet secretary to make those decisions."
"We created a public health system almost from scratch in a matter of six or seven weeks during this pandemic. I’m not concerned about it."
He later added: "Am I pleased that someone lost a job or whatever? You don’t like to see that but I judge my cabinet secretaries (on) their ability to have results and we’re in a good place with the Department of Health Services."
During Ayers' 14-month tenure at DHS, she oversaw several programs and services, including communicable and chronic diseases; emergency preparedness and emergency health services; and aging and disability services and health informatics, among others. She joined the agency after working at the Minnesota Department of Health.
Meanwhile, Safar has drawn criticism from some Republicans and anti-abortion groups during Palm's confirmation process over her past work at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. She began working at DHS during January 2019. Palm has yet to be officially confirmed as secretary by the Senate.
Safar, who WisPolitics.com previously reported left the agency in April, was replaced at DHS by Lisa Olson, who most recently worked as the agency’s external affairs director.
