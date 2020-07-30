Wisconsin groups tweak voter outreach strategies to address COVID-19 crisis, misinformation

"This is a total change for us," Goska said of the group, which began in January 2017. "We’ve been really focused on in-person events, face to face helping voters who may not be reached by other means. We’ve been in the community for the last few years just meeting people where they are."

The organization isn’t the only one that’s had to adjust and often invent strategies in light of the COVID-19 crisis to replace what would normally be months of in-person events getting information to voters about ID and residency requirements and helping them register to vote.

But for the first six months of the year, COVO Brown County saw the number of new voter registrations lagging behind what the group logged over the same period in 2018, the first election cycle the group was in existence.

From January through June of this year, the organization had 187 new registrations; in 2018, that number was 262, Goska said.