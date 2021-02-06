Wisconsin grocery stores devising plans to get workers vaccinated

“These folks that have been working, they’ve been essential since day one, because you gotta buy groceries” said Scholz. “And they’ve done everything that was asked of them.”

Grocers say they have been in the forefront of workplace safety protocols, keeping workers socially distanced both in the store, on loading docks and in break rooms. They were quick to install plexiglass shields to separate cashiers and customers. Employees have kept carts, door handles, checkout lines and pay screens sanitized and stocked shelves in busy aisles.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Giving them eligibility status is in line with the safety measures grocers have taken since the outset, Metcalfe said.

“We’ve emphasized all along trying to keep our employees as safe and as healthy as possible,” he said.

Scholz said some grocers plan to take more of a hands-off approach than Metcalfe.

“I think we’re going from there all the way to the other end of the spectrum where an employer is basically saying, ‘If you want to get a vaccine, go ahead and get it.’" he said. "I think I find that more in small towns.”