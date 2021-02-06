Wisconsin grocery stores devising plans to get workers vaccinated

When it’s time to get vaccinated, workers at Metcalfe’s Market in Madison won’t have to go far. They’ll have on-site vaccinations from the same people that give them annual flu shots. And they’ll get two hours pay for each of the two shots they get, plus eight hours of sick time if they have harsh side effects.
With more than 500 employees, owner Tim Metcalfe said the incentives will come at a cost, but since the pandemic began nearly a year ago, he’s gotten used to that.
“All COVID has been is an expense,” he said.
As vaccine production ramps up, Metcalfe’s two Madison stores and one in Wauwatosa join a growing number of grocers who are offering benefits or bonuses to get workers vaccinated. The Washington Post reported last week that national retailers like Dollar General, Trader Joe’s, Aldi, Lidl and the delivery service Instacart are offering perks like paid time off, flexible work schedules and bonuses so employees can get their shots with as little inconvenience as possible.
In Wisconsin, it’s still unclear four weeks ahead of grocery worker eligibility what other plans grocers have.
“We’re in the process of reaching out to retailers to find out who has plans and who doesn’t,” said Brandon Scholz, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association.
Since the start of the pandemic, grocery store workers, working in a high-traffic environment for low pay, have been among those most exposed to the virus. Metcalfe said his stores average 25,000 customers a week.
In November, the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents 835,000 grocery store workers, reported that more than 17,400 of them had been infected or exposed to COVID-19, and 109 had died.
In Wisconsin and other states, grocery store workers have been given priority for vaccinations during a time of scarcity. Wisconsin has placed them at the same status as teachers, prisoners and others in congregate settings, people in long-term care and other essential workers.
"I think it's important that we talk about patience," Scholz said. "Because as much as we'd all like to have these answers today, we have to recognize the challenge the state has getting the doses they need to accomplish this."
The state has set March 1 as a tentative eligibility date, but has made clear that the date could be moved back if vaccine supply from the federal government doesn’t improve.
The state still hasn’t completed vaccinations of its first-priority groups: frontline healthcare workers, EMTs, police, firefighters and people 65 and older.
Grocery workers were initially left off the list but were added after insistent industry input.
“These folks that have been working, they’ve been essential since day one, because you gotta buy groceries” said Scholz. “And they’ve done everything that was asked of them.”
Grocers say they have been in the forefront of workplace safety protocols, keeping workers socially distanced both in the store, on loading docks and in break rooms. They were quick to install plexiglass shields to separate cashiers and customers. Employees have kept carts, door handles, checkout lines and pay screens sanitized and stocked shelves in busy aisles.
Giving them eligibility status is in line with the safety measures grocers have taken since the outset, Metcalfe said.
“We’ve emphasized all along trying to keep our employees as safe and as healthy as possible,” he said.
Scholz said some grocers plan to take more of a hands-off approach than Metcalfe.
“I think we’re going from there all the way to the other end of the spectrum where an employer is basically saying, ‘If you want to get a vaccine, go ahead and get it.’" he said. "I think I find that more in small towns.”
But many employers are still waiting to find out what their options are and what they should tell their workers. For now, Scholz said, there are a lot of basic questions, like what state or local public health agency will be working with employers, what kind of documentation workers need to prove they qualify, and how employees can get vaccinated.
“At some point, these stores will have to know where their employees are going to go,” Scholz said. “Are they going to go to a pharmacy, a health clinic? Is there going to be some sort of mobile vaccination site? We don’t know those things yet, but we will.”
Scholz said he’s working with state officials to answer questions. Then he plans to hold webinars for members addressing their questions.
“That, along with what we’re talking to the state about, should get us there in terms of being able to help retailers with whatever they need for plans,” he said.
For Metcalfe, there are still questions, but he’s left as little to chance as possible. He plans to arrange on-site vaccinations from the same group that administers flu shots for the company.
Concerned about vaccine hesitancy, he surveyed his employees and found that 80% were interested in getting the shots, which he called encouraging.
“We think that’s a fairly high number,” he said.
He's not ordering his employees to get the shots.
"We’re leaving it up to employees to make their own personal decision," he said.
To nudge along hesitant workers, he’s sending out links to government and public health sources about vaccines.
He’s also devised a priority list, with critical employees like skilled butchers, which are journeymen positions requiring four years of training, ahead of those with the highest exposure, like cashiers and baggers.
“They’re not easily replaced if they get sick,” he said. “You can’t just take someone for the produce department and say, ‘Hey, go take down that side of beef.’ It’s a very skilled position.”