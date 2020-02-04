Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers: Time to 'look at something different' from Iowa caucuses

As Democrats continue awaiting results from Monday's Iowa caucuses, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is questioning whether the state should retain its system for selecting candidates, as well as its starting point in the presidential nomination calendar.

And he alleged the caucus framework allows for "a bit of voter suppression" as individuals have to give up hours on a weeknight to participate, an approach he said could deter parents and others from being involved.

Evers told reporters Tuesday he expected that the technological snafus that have delayed the release of the results following the Monday caucuses would have "an impact on how both parties go forward in the primaries."

But he also more broadly questioned the wisdom of the caucus system as a whole, arguing more people would be able to participate if they could cast a ballot in a traditional primary election.

"I’m just hoping that the Democratic Party looks at this in a serious way," he said. "It’s about the goof-ups that happen, but more importantly, is this a good way to give people a chance to vote? You’re cutting out a whole bunch of the people that would vote if they could just go and vote. I think that’s important."