Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signs order creating nonpartisan redistricting board

But the effort could simply be removed by the Legislature or ignored in lieu of a different, likely Republican-backed proposal to redraw the lines.

Republicans last week panned Evers' plan, with Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald dismissing the idea as "unconstitutional,” while Assembly Speaker Robin Vos slammed it as creating a “fake, phony, partisan process.”

"I will have no doubt we will do it the way we always have, which is to follow the Constitution," Vos, R-Rochester, said of the state's approach to redrawing district lines next year.

Still, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul Monday argued the approach was constitutional, saying the public is now only "allowed to have input into what the maps look like, but that's how it should work."

The body, called "The People's Maps Commission," would begin drafting its proposed maps after the 2020 Census data is given to the states next spring.

Evers said the commission's membership would be determined by individuals — not politicians, lobbyists or officeholders — who volunteer, and the body would be created from that list.