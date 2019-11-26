Gov. Tony Evers has approved 14 bills in the last two days, building on the nearly three dozen measures he signed into law last week.
The latest round of signatures includes provisions allowing children to operate lemonade stands on private property without a permit — an effort that failed to clear the Legislature last session — and tweaking the state's approach to the hemp industry.
The hemp language aligns the state's program with the requirements under the 2018 federal farm bill, among other things. It comes after lawmakers last session authorized the growing and processing of industrial hemp in Wisconsin.
The governor's actions this week don't include any vetoes. Evers has shot down a total of 11 bills in their entirety after rejecting four last week.
Other bills Evers signed into law ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday require developers to buy wetland mitigation credits from banks within the watershed their actions are impacting; allow certain health care professionals who practice in charitable clinics to participate in an educational loan assistance program; and expand the Medicaid reimbursement for remote telehealth services.
In all, Evers has signed 69 bills into law this year, the first one of his four-year term. The legislation made its way to Evers' desk after Republican legislative leaders sped up the timeline to send them there, rather than waiting until Dec. 5, the pre-designated date bills were to be sent to the governor for action.