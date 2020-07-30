Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues statewide mask mandate effective Saturday

The order included exemptions for those who have physical, mental or developmental conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask. Restaurant diners have also not been compelled to wear a face covering.

These orders came about a week after the public health department saw a spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly ones contracted in bars and restaurants, and announced increased restrictions on those establishments.

The new state order supersedes any local order that's less restrictive, though it allows local officials to issue tighter regulations if they choose.

Local health education coordinator Christy Vogt said officials are reviewing the governor's order and would put out a public announcement if Dane County's directive were to change.

As of Thursday, 4,005 people have contracted COVID-19 in Dane County, and 35 have died from it, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County. Janel Heinrich, director of the public health department, said daily case counts are decreasing, and compliance with the local mask mandate has been strong overall.

