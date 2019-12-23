Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers cool to top Republicans' property tax cut plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"People are concerned about a bump in their property tax bill," the Juneau Republican said in an end-of-year news conference at the Capitol.

A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said last week the Rochester Republican is open to the idea, “but it all depends on how successful the economy is next year.”

An option Republicans are discussing, Fitzgerald said, would involve increasing aid to the state's technical colleges, thus offsetting some increases.

Evers said he is "possibly" open to looking at that course as well as others. Still, he recommended lawmakers talk to tech college officials it, saying they "may have a preference to continue having a good working relationship with the taxpayers of their districts."

"So just to assume that the tech colleges are okay with that, I'm not sure that's an accurate perception," he said. "But that's just one way of doing it."

But he repeatedly emphasized that there's "all sorts" of ways to allocate the potential extra funding, "including saving it for a rainy day."

The state budget Evers signed into law over the summer included a middle-income tax cut.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.