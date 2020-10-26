Wisconsin GOP's voting restrictions impact Black residents

Their data show that in 20 years, from 1996 to 2016, Wisconsin slipped from fifth place to 22nd in terms of the ease of voting. Schraufnagel says that while the photo ID law is a major part of the reason for the state’s drop in the ranks, another issue is that there has been no successful legislative push to make voting easier.

Analiese Eicher, former head of One Wisconsin Now, a progressive advocacy group, and current chair of the Dane County Board, summed up the change this way: “We used to be like the gold standard of voting.”

Pushing through

Despite those hurdles, Wisconsin routinely places as one of the top states nationally for election turnout with its no-excuse absentee voting and same-day registration at the polls. The Civic Health Index, which measures the degree to which citizens are engaged in local and state communities, confirms a high level of voter participation in Wisconsin.

According to data from the 2016 national election, 73% of eligible voters were registered in Wisconsin and 65% cast their ballots. That compared to the national average of 67% registered with 53% casting votes. This put the state in second place nationwide for voter turnout.