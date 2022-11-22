Wisconsin GOP leaders want 'transformational' tax cuts next session

Wisconsin's GOP legislative leaders on Tuesday said they plan to use a portion of the state's projected record-high budget surplus to provide "transformational" tax cuts in the upcoming session.

But any such goal would need the backing of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who won a second term earlier this month and maintains his veto power after Republicans fell short of reaching veto-proof majorities in both chambers, and who has indicated he wants to use at least part of the surplus to invest in public schools.

Speaking at a Wispolitics.com luncheon, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said that while their relationship with the governor has been strained in previous years, they hoped the two sides can reach some agreement in the upcoming session and biennial budget process. Evers and GOP leaders went more than a year without speaking in the final stretch of Evers' first term.

LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said Evers recently reached out to both legislative leaders. Vos, R-Rochester, said he spoke with the governor for about five minutes, which he said was "five minutes more than the past two years."

"I’m hoping that this is a sign of things to come, that the governor is actually willing to sit down with us on a hopefully regular basis," LeMahieu said. "If we can get some big wins, we can also give on some of those issues, find some of that common ground and negotiate."

Both lawmakers said one of the first orders of business next session will be to use some of Wisconsin's budget surplus, which is estimated to reach a record-high $6.6 billion by July 1, to provide what Vos called "long-term and permanent" tax cuts.

"I think it’s fair to say the first priority will be cutting taxes as much as we possibly can," Vos said.

In addition to eliminating the personal property tax, which businesses pay on furnishings and equipment, LeMahieu, who has expressed interest in moving to a flat income tax, said "once-in-a-generation" tax cuts could put money back in Wisconsinites' pockets while also making the state more competitive and help attract and retain talent at a time when businesses are struggling to find enough workers.

“We definitely need to drive down our top rates," he said. "We’re sort of an island with our top tax rate here in Wisconsin, and we need to drive that down and then we can beat our neighbors.”

Wisconsin's top tax bracket of 7.65% applies to those earning more than $280,000 for individuals and more than $374,600 for married filers. Michigan and Illinois have a flat individual income tax of 4.25% and 4.95%, respectively. Meanwhile, Minnesota's rate is 9.85% for individuals making more than $171,000 and married filers earning more than about $285,000, while Iowa's top tax bracket is 8.53% for individuals and married filers making more than $78,435.

In August, Evers called for a 10% tax cut for individuals earning $100,000 or less a year and married filers making $150,000 or less, but Republicans said they wanted to wait until the upcoming session before any changes are made.

Vos and LeMahieu also said they'd be willing to consider increased spending on public schools if Evers considers some level of expansion to private school vouchers in the state. Evers proposed a nearly $2 billion increase to public school funding earlier this year.

Evers expressed skepticism about such a proposal last week while touring the Plumbers Union Local 75 training center in Madison, according to WisPolitics.com.

“I want to see the numbers," Evers said. "But I don’t know how you can expand choice and fully fund schools."

Updated projections released by the Department of Administration on Monday underscore how increased state revenue over the course of the next two-year state budget is expected to result in a record-high general fund balance of more than $6.57 billion by the end of the current fiscal year on June 30. That balance does not include the state's more than $1.7 billion budget stabilization fund, a rainy day fund to be used in times of emergency.

Based on current projections, Wisconsin's general fund balance is estimated to reach more than $8.4 billion by July 1, 2024, and more than $9.7 billion by July 1, 2025, according to DOA.