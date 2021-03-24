Wisconsin GOP leaders praise state's vaccination efforts

Although the U.S. coronavirus landscape has brightened considerably since the start of vaccinations, infection rates have recently jumped in some states, including Michigan, and public health experts warn at every opportunity that relaxing social distancing and other measures could easily lead to another surge.

Wisconsin's increasing vaccination rate, and its continued drops in new cases, hospitalizations and deaths are all positive signs though, LeMahieu said.

"I'm just encouraged by the trend we're on," he said. "I think sooner rather than later we need to return to whatever that new normal is."

The Assembly on Tuesday also sent to Evers a bill requiring him to come up with a plan for state employees returning to work in their offices, rather than from home. Evers has not said whether he will sign or veto the bill.

Republicans have been at odds with Evers' administration handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on many levels, taking him to court over his order last year shutting down nonessential businesses and voting to overturn the state's mask mandate. Evers reinstated it, even while the Wisconsin Supreme Court considers a legal challenge, and the current order runs until April 5.